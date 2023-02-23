One person hurt in Winchester roof collapse

Police say it happened Thursday morning at a building on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Main Street in the city’s downtown area.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is hurt after a roof collapsed in Winchester.

Police say it happened Thursday morning at a building on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Main Street in the city’s downtown area.

Police say the roof fell into the floor below.

The building has three stories, with apartments and a business inside.

One person is being treated for minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
A FCPS bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning the area of Liberty Road and New Circle.
School bus overturns in Lexington
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
If you’ve ever seen a sign saying “no public bathrooms” at a business, you might have a...
Good Question: Can a business refuse to let customers use the restrooms?

Latest News

Brent Kelty was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 25 years in prison.
Man sentenced for death of baby in Lexington
Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes says a railroad work found a man’s body on the tracks...
Railroad worker finds body in Jessamine Co.
Lexington Police Department Lieutenant Thomasena Grider
Lexington PD promotes first Black female lieutenant
The Lexington Parking Authority is set to scale back on the parking rate hikes it announced...
Lexington business relieved after new parking rate plan