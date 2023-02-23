One person hurt in Winchester roof collapse

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is hurt after a roof collapsed in Winchester.

Police say it happened Thursday morning at a building on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Main Street in the city’s downtown area.

Police say the roof fell into the floor below.

The building has three stories, with apartments and a business inside.

One person is being treated for minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

Crews are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

