Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions

A Lexington animal rescue is asking for donations for their emergency fund. Paws 4 the Cause recently took in two rescues from johnson county.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington animal rescue is asking for donations for their emergency fund.

Paws 4 the Cause recently took in two rescues from Johnson County.

The dogs were in deplorable condition one of them, named Wonder, was starved and severely abused.

Veterinary assistant Kathryn Myers says the starvation was intentional and it’s sad to see.

People don’t respect the animals the way that most animals do and it’s very saddening to see cases like this when we see dogs that are so scared of people and we know that there’s a reason behind it.

The rescue is trying to raise $20,000 to help the dogs.

One of them is already in foster care. Wonder is still getting the help he needs.

You can make a donation on Paws4theCause.com or you can drop off a check at their facility on newtown pike.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Gunn
Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property
People are still flocking to Asbury University in Wilmore where a spontaneous revival broke out...
Revival continues in small Ky. town as university works to move services off campus
A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation COVID-19 Forecasting Team...
Local doctor weighs in on new COVID-19 study
Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road for a massive world tour. The band will perform at Rupp Arena...
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal who was put on administrative leave files lawsuit

Latest News

State rep. filing bill to expand abortion access in Kentucky
WATCH | State rep. filing bill to expand abortion access in Kentucky
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
WATCH | House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions
WATCH| Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions
Students at Ashland Elementary School are engineering a very unique car called a GEN-EV.
Students at Lexington elementary school learn lifelong skills in race car building program