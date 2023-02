JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Jessamine County.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes says a railroad work found a man’s body on the tracks close to baker lane in Nicholasville Wednesday morning.

The cause of death is not known.

The body is being sent in for an autopsy.

