On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Kenneth Horsey, UK Football

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The month of February is one we often think about love because of Valentine’s Day.

It is also a month where we put the heart front and center, not just because love, but rather for health reasons.

February is American Heart Month, it’s a time when we should all focus a little more on our cardiovascular health.

For this latest episode, WKYT’s Amber Philpott is sitting down with University of Kentucky offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey. Horsey is passionate about heart health, he knows all too well the reality of a heart condition and how it can change your life.

In 2018, just a few months before he graduated high school he was diagnosed with Endocarditis, an infection that was attacking his heart valve. Horsey would need open heart surgery, but he had already signed to play football at the University of Kentucky and had no idea what was next.

Skip ahead, Horsey is healthy and is returning this year for his sixth season as a Wildcat.

Horsey is now a proud Heart Health advocate, but also focused on football and making up for a season that ended last year not the way he says he would have liked it to end.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.