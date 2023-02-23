‘Way more than a park’: Prestonsburg park to plant acceptance, access for all

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Prestonsburg is partnering with Big Sandy Community and Technical College to create a new park on the Star City campus, inviting inclusion by pushing for acceptance and access.

The sensory park, which will open next to the East Kentucky Science Center and Planetarium, aims to be a welcoming space for people of all abilities. The push comes from the Eastern Kentucky Autism Spectrum Disorder and Sensory Processing Disorder Support Group, which has been instrumental in widening the net of information and inclusion across the region.

Courtney Crider, a mother of three, has two children on the autism spectrum. She said her family often travels to parks in other areas in order for her daughter Eta and son Marshall to have a place to play.

“It’s hard for them to understand exactly how they want to play when they don’t have things to imagine with,” said Crider.

Now, the hope is, her kids will be able to feel at home in their own hometown.

“When you’re bringing them to this park, a parent might be able to say, ‘Hey, there’s gonna be kids here today and they might play a little bit different than you. And it’s okay.”

The park, which should see progress as the season shifts, comes with a $400,000 price tag. So, the group has been working on fundraisers and grant proposals while getting support from the Kent Rose Foundation. So, the city and the college decided to be part of the change, partnering to provide the space to make it all happen.

And while the park will provide a lot of play opportunities to children who currently have limited options, it also serves as an extension of physical therapy that is needed for many of those who are differently-abled.

“One of the biggest things that I worry about is, you know, their ability to carry this over outside of the therapy gym or outside of the clinic,” said Occupational Therapist Ashley Hagans. “To me, it is much more than a park. I think that this is a whole new lifestyle. We are literally adapting things in our own community that are not excluding any member of the society.”

The group hopes to see the idea grow, with efforts already underway in Martin County to plant an inclusive park there, providing more access across the Big Sandy.

“We’re also teaching our kids that- at a very young age- just because you may look different, you may play different, you may seem different, that is okay.”

