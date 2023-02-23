What drivers need to know about pothole season

Potholes are littering the roadways and hitting drivers’ wallets hard.
Potholes are littering the roadways and hitting drivers' wallets hard.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Potholes are littering the roadways and hitting drivers’ wallets hard.

Americans spend billions of dollars every year to repair damages caused by potholes. A 2021 survey by the American Automobile Association found that one in 10 drivers had vehicle damages after hitting a pothole, with an average price tag of almost $600 per repair.

AAA fleet manager Jed Bowles says that potholes have a season which is usually in the summertime.

“it isn’t indicative that the summer equals potholes, but it’s really just a shift in temperatures for an extended period of time,” said Bowles.

Potholes are made as a result of ice and water seeping into cracks in the asphalt during the winter months, then thawing out in the summer, causing the roads to cave.

With warmer temperatures on the rise this February, potholes are showing up.

“Anywhere that you have a large amount of traffic on a daily basis, you can definitely see more potholes,” Bowles said.

The dangers of hitting a pothole can range anywhere from popping a tire to losing control of the vehicle.

Truck driver David Denson says that avoiding potholes is on his mind during commutes for his safety.

“You gotta avoid it as a semi-tractor-trailer driver because you could blow out a trailer tire, and all the rubber goes all over the road and gets in the way of other pedestrians,” Denson said.

AAA urges all vehicle owners to talk to their insurance advisors ahead of pothole problems to ensure they are adequately covered in the event of an emergency.

