Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling into the final weekend of February on a more normal weather note. This weekend will feature a few showers zipping through here before a much bigger storm system blows in on Monday.

Let’s begin with Friday and roll forward. Temps today are much colder with readings of 40-45 in the north and into the low 50s in the south. Skies will become partly sunny as the day wears on, but the day may start with a few showers in the south.

Highs over the weekend will feature mid 40s to mid 50s on Saturday and then 55-60 for many on Sunday.

A few showers will be noted, especially early on Saturday. The greatest chance for some showers is across central and eastern Kentucky.

Monday is another active day with high winds and the threat for strong storms. This comes from a major low developing and working from the Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes. Wind gusts of 50mph or greater will be possible during this time.

Temps bounce back behind this system for the middle of next week. That’s ahead of a complicated scenario by the end of the week into next weekend. That could be a late week rain or snow maker.

