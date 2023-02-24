Death investigation underway after Knox County fire

By WKYT News Staff
Feb. 24, 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a fire in Knox County.

State police say human remains were found Thursday night after crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of Horn Branch Road in the Woolum community.

KSP says the body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for positive identification and an autopsy to be performed for the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

