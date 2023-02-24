Georgetown College to host first two rounds of NAIA MBB tournament

Starts March 7-8
Georgetown's Davis-Reid Alumni Gym will be a host site for the first two rounds of the NAIA...
Georgetown's Davis-Reid Alumni Gym will be a host site for the first two rounds of the NAIA Men's 2003 National Basketball Tournament(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College has been selected by the NAIA as one of 16 host sites for the first two rounds of the 20203 Men’s National Basketball Tournament.

Four teams will play single elimination at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym on March 7th and 8th.

Winners of each site will advance to the NAIA National Championship site in Kansas City.

The full field will be announced on March 2.

