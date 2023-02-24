Georgetown College to host first two rounds of NAIA MBB tournament

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College has been selected by the NAIA as one of 16 host sites for the first two rounds of the 20203 Men’s National Basketball Tournament.

Four teams will play single elimination at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym on March 7th and 8th.

Winners of each site will advance to the NAIA National Championship site in Kansas City.

The full field will be announced on March 2.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.