Georgetown’s Briggs named Mid-South Coach of Year
Brooks-Harris, Ohmer named 1st-team All-MSC
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown coach Chris Briggs has been named the 2023 Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.
Briggs is in his 11th season as the head coach at Georgetown. The Tigers (24-4, 18-4) are the Mid-South Conference regular season champions and currently ranked No. 8 in the NAIA.
Georgetown guards Cam Brooks-Harris and Jake Ohmer have been selected first-team All-Mid-South. Georgetown’s Tae Dozier was named MSC Freshman of the Year.
Tigers’ assistant coach Rodney Haddix has been named Mid-South Conference Assistant of the Year.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.