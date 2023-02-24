Georgetown’s Briggs named Mid-South Coach of Year

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown coach Chris Briggs has been named the 2023 Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

Briggs is in his 11th season as the head coach at Georgetown. The Tigers (24-4, 18-4) are the Mid-South Conference regular season champions and currently ranked No. 8 in the NAIA.

Georgetown guards Cam Brooks-Harris and Jake Ohmer have been selected first-team All-Mid-South. Georgetown’s Tae Dozier was named MSC Freshman of the Year.

Tigers’ assistant coach Rodney Haddix has been named Mid-South Conference Assistant of the Year.

