Golden Alert issued for missing Georgetown man
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Georgetown man.
According to the Georgetown Police Department, 22-year-old Andrew Wilson walked away from his home in the Fountain Ave. area around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say Wilson has Downs Syndrome and may be hesitant to talk with strangers.
He is described as 5′4″ 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue/gray shirt, light brown Carhart Coat, blue jeans and gray running shoes.
If you see him, contact the Georgetown Police Dept. at 502-863-7280. You can also submit tips using the Tip 411 app.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.