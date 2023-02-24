Golden Alert issued for missing Georgetown man

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Georgetown man.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, 22-year-old Andrew Wilson walked away from his home in the Fountain Ave. area around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say Wilson has Downs Syndrome and may be hesitant to talk with strangers.

He is described as 5′4″ 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue/gray shirt, light brown Carhart Coat, blue jeans and gray running shoes.

If you see him, contact the Georgetown Police Dept. at 502-863-7280. You can also submit tips using the Tip 411 app.

