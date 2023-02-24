Is the cold snap foiling your flowers?

By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wild weather swings are something we’re used to here in Kentucky. But how used to it are your plants? Is the cold snap foiling your flowers?

“The good thing about Kentucky is if you don’t like the weather today, hang around for a day or two and you’ll love it,” said Joe Ellis, CEO of Sunshine Grow Shop.

A ray of optimism, on a cold cloudy day. Just 24 hours ago, the sun was shining and the thermometer was reading near 70 degrees. Not today.

“Kentucky is typically atypical,” Ellis said.

Ellis says with the warm weather we’ve had the last number of days, you might see some of your flowers and trees thinking it is spring.

“I’ve seen daffodils blooming in February. That’s a first for me,” said Ellis.

Daffodils typically bloom when it’s 60-70 degrees outside. So, the question becomes, will a cold snap kill these flowers?

“They either adapt or die. They’re like us; adapt or die,” Ellis said.

Trees in our area react to those cold shifts the same way that we do. When we get a number of days in a row when it is 60 or 70 degrees, and then we come back to 30, it feels a lot colder than it would if we just had a string of 30-degree days.

Ellis says trees react the same way.

“If you have trees that have been around for a while, bushes, flowers, perennials, things like that have been around for a while here in Kentucky, they’re going to be fine,” Ellis said. “If they weren’t well suited for the area, if you brought in a tree that’s not well suited for the area, it doesn’t live very long here.”

Ellis says that if you’re to plant more tender plants, it’s best to wait until closer to Derby Day.

