Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures settle in, behind a cold front, as we end the week.

Our next weather maker arrives on Saturday, expect the best chance of rain closer to the Kentucky and Tennessee boarders. Some could see some sleet, in Central Kentucky, early Saturday.

A stronger system arrives, on Sunday, sticking around until early next week, sparking showers and storms. Highs warm from the 40s on Friday to the upper 60s by Monday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

