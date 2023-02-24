Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking a Stronger Weather Maker Late Weekend
A mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures settle in, behind a cold front, as we end the week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures settle in, behind a cold front, as we end the week.

Our next weather maker arrives on Saturday, expect the best chance of rain closer to the Kentucky and Tennessee boarders. Some could see some sleet, in Central Kentucky, early Saturday.

A stronger system arrives, on Sunday, sticking around until early next week, sparking showers and storms. Highs warm from the 40s on Friday to the upper 60s by Monday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

