JCPS confirms bus carrying more than 60 students involved in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a bus taking students home has been involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane around 4:14 p.m., according to Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders.

Police said as a car was approaching a light at the intersection, the driver saw the traffic light was changing to red and stopped. The bus was behind the car and rear-ended it at the traffic light.

JCPS officials said there were 61 students on board bus #1763 at the time of the crash. The students on the bus were from Tully Elementary and Cochrane Elementary.

Some of the students said they had been hurt in the crash. The school district said the injuries appear to be minor at this time.

JCPS said a total of 18 students were sent to the hospital.

The students who were not injured will be taken to Kennedy Elementary, where two buses will be used to take the students home.

