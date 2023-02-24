JCPS confirms bus carrying more than 60 students involved in crash

The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane around 4:14...
The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane around 4:14 p.m.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a bus taking students home has been involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane around 4:14 p.m., according to Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders.

Police said as a car was approaching a light at the intersection, the driver saw the traffic light was changing to red and stopped. The bus was behind the car and rear-ended it at the traffic light.

JCPS officials said there were 61 students on board bus #1763 at the time of the crash. The students on the bus were from Tully Elementary and Cochrane Elementary.

Some of the students said they had been hurt in the crash. The school district said the injuries appear to be minor at this time.

JCPS said a total of 18 students were sent to the hospital.

The students who were not injured will be taken to Kennedy Elementary, where two buses will be used to take the students home.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
WInchester police say the roof of a building on the corner of Lexington Avenue & Main Street...
One person hurt in Winchester roof collapse
Brent Kelty was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 25 years in prison.
Man sentenced for death of baby in Lexington