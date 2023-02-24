Jeff Bezos is considering purchase of Washington NFL team, report says

Jeff Bezos in November was coy about the prospect of buying an NFL team. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be interested in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

When asked in November about “buzz” surrounding his possible purchase of the team, Jeff Bezos responded, “Yes. I’ve heard that buzz.”

The current owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, hired Bank of America Securities in November to consider a possible sale of the NFL team.

Now the Post reports Bezos has hired an investment firm of his own to research a possible bid for the team.

The newspaper cites two people familiar with the situation, who said Bezos is working with the New York-based firm Allen and Company.

By the way, the Washington Post happens to be owned by Bezos.

A Bezos spokesperson declined to comment.

Hiring the firm doesn’t mean he will buy the team or that he will even bid, but it does signal some level of interest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
House passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
WInchester police say the roof of a building on the corner of Lexington Avenue & Main Street...
One person hurt in Winchester roof collapse
Brent Kelty was sentenced Thursday morning to a total of 25 years in prison.
Man sentenced for death of baby in Lexington

Latest News

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve accelerated in January.
Inflation gauge tracked by Fed accelerated in January
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks