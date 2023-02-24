Ky. House bill looks to further punish drug dealers for OD deaths

By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would crack down on drug deals.

Tuesday, Representative Deanna Frazier Gordon, R-Richmond, filed House Bill 388. According to its language, it would allow for people who administer, deliver, distribute or sell controlled substances that result in a person’s death to be charged with murder.

Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor says this is a step in right direction. In January, a woman was charged with manslaughter after a man died from an overdose in a waffle house bathroom in Richmond. Police later found the woman had sold the man, Carl Edwards, opioids resulting in his death.

“There won’t be any positive effect for our communities if we continue to allow this to happen or turn a blind eye to it,” Taylor said.

One Kentucky father knows firsthand what it’s like to lose someone to opioids. Versailles District 6 Magistrate Rev. Larry Blackford has been using his position, and his faith, to raise awareness of addiction, the need for rehabilitation, and stricter laws, ever since.

“Those who have loved ones in addiction, you’ve got to keep loving them. You’ve got to be strong to do that,” said Rev. Blackford. “The pain it causes you is great pain. A lot of times when we’re hurting it’s hard to do that. But anyone in addiction, they’re hurting more than we are.”

As of now, the bill has not yet been assigned to a committee.

