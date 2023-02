LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County man is charged with attempted murder after the sheriff’s office says he stabbed another man.

They say 24-year-old Joshua Bowling stabbed a victim five times and slashed his back with a knife.

Bowling was found and arrested.

Bowling is also charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and assault.

