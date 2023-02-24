Lexington Sporting Club announces where team will play inaugural pro season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club has announced where the team will play its inaugural professional season.

Lexington Sporting Club says they have finalized a multi-year partnership with Georgetown College for Toyota Stadium to serve as the professional club’s temporary home venue beginning with the 2023 season while the club builds its own stadium.

The home opener is April 8 against Forward Madison at 7 p.m..; the full schedule is linked here.

The 5,000-seat stadium is home to Georgetown College’s football, soccer and lacrosse teams and has served as a hub of community activity for years, featuring state and local soccer championship events.

Previously, the stadium served as the longtime home of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Summer Training Camp.

In preparation for the club’s first season at Georgetown College, Lexington SC will install multiple facility updates, most notably a new state-of-the-art artificial turf field.

The new field at Georgetown College replicates Lexington SC’s new seven-field complex located on Athens Boonesboro Rd. The $20 million facility will serve as the home for the club, including its 1,400 youth players, as well as a destination for future regional and national sporting events.

The first three fields of the complex are scheduled to open within 60 days, with the remainder of the facility to be completed by the end of spring.

Lexington SC kicks off its inaugural professional soccer campaign at One Knoxville in Knoxville, Tenn., March 18, followed by a trip to Cary, N.C., to play North Carolina FC on April 1.

