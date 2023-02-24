Lexington students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Walkouts were held at two Lexington high schools Friday morning.

Hundreds of students walked out of Lafayette and Dunbar high schools to protest “anti-LGBTQ legislation.”

At Lafayette, the student-organized rally was described as quick but powerful. There were many cheers and flags waving in the air and posters were held high.

One of the main bills discussed at the event was Senate Bill 150, which has been sent to the House by the Senate.

Right now, students say there are nine anti-trans, or LGBTQ, bills filed in the legislature.

Many student speakers say school is their safe space. Students say they want their voices to be heard and their hope is for senators and representatives to make a change.

“It felt amazing. The power that came from the crowd while I was speaking. It just, it blew me off my feet,” said Joey Hester, student organizer. “Obviously, we did expect support from the school, but in no way did we expect this much support.”

Students like Hester say they’re grateful for the students that decided to walk out, and they say they will continue speaking out on the topic.

