Ole Miss fires Kermit Davis

OXFORD, Miss. (WKYT) - Ole Miss and Kermit Davis have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately, the school announced on Friday.

Davis led the Rebels to their third losing season since taking over in 2018. Ole Miss has lost nine of its last 10 games this season.

Davis had two winning seasons in his first three years in Oxford, but has made just one NCAA Tournament.

Assistant Win Case will take over as interim coach.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.