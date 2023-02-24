Ole Miss fires Kermit Davis

Effective immediately
(KBTX)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
OXFORD, Miss. (WKYT) - Ole Miss and Kermit Davis have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately, the school announced on Friday.

Davis led the Rebels to their third losing season since taking over in 2018. Ole Miss has lost nine of its last 10 games this season.

Davis had two winning seasons in his first three years in Oxford, but has made just one NCAA Tournament.

Assistant Win Case will take over as interim coach.

