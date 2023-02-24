POLICE: Two killed in crash in Prestonsburg

By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said two people died after suffering injuries in a car crash in Prestonsburg on Friday.

Officials said the crash happened on North Lake Drive in front of the Dairy Queen.

The road was shutdown for an extended period of time while emergency response personnel investigated the scene.

Officials said they do not suspect foul play in the deaths.

