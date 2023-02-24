Senate could hold impeachment trial this session for Ky. prosecutor

Ronnie Goldy
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky State Senate could hold a trial sometime this session as part of impeachment proceedings.

Ronnie Lee Goldy was impeached by the House and now the Senate will decide whether to convict and remove him from office.

Goldy resigned but could technically hold office again.

The resignation takes effect next week but if two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict, according to the Kentucky constitution, he won’t be able to hold office again.

The House voted unanimously to impeach Goldy who is accused of doing favors for a criminal defendant in exchange for nude photos of her.

Goldy has been the prosecutor for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties since 2013. Friday, the Kentucky Senate adopted a resolution that will put them as part of the impeachment proceedings.

”It would be what most people would perceive to be a trial. A jury trial with 38 members sitting but with a sub-committee making recommendations,” said Senate President Robert Stivers.

Goldy’s case marks the first time since 1991 the Kentucky House has moved forward with articles of impeachment.

The evidence against Goldy included 190 pages of illicit messages between him and a woman who was a criminal defendant. He is accused of having improper communication with her.

The legislative session ends on March 30, so it is expected the trial will take place in the Senate before then. Stivers also said an agreement could be reached before that trial would take place.

