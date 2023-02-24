Two found guilty in Lexington murder case

Anthony Asay (left) and Dillon Stewart (right). (File image)
Anthony Asay (left) and Dillon Stewart (right). (File image)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A jury has found two men guilty in connection with a Lexington murder case.

Anthony Asay and Dillon Stewart were both charged with killing Donald Foster in 2019.

According to the Herald-Leader, the two men blame each other for the killing.

Closing arguments in the trial wrapped up early Thursday.

We’re told the jury deliberated from around noon until around midnight.

Asay was found guilty on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Stewart was found guilty on charges of 1st-degree complicity to manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The jury recommended a 30-year sentence for Asay and 10 years for Stewart.

They will be sentenced on April 10.

