Ukraine native living in Jessamine Co. reflects on war, one-year later

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict has significant ties to central Kentucky. Jessamine County is home to thousands of families who hail from both Ukraine and Russia.

Victor Selepina is a native of Ukraine living in Nicholasville, where he helps run his brother’s plumbing business. Every day he monitors the news coming out of his home country, including what happened earlier this week.

“A bus station was attacked,” Selepina said. “People going about their business, going to work, and a few rockets came in. People who are not longer with us, just going about their business.”

During this past year, Selepina didn’t just sit back and watch the horrible pictures coming into his comfortable Nicholasville living room; he did something about it.

In April, Victor and four other men flew into Poland and drove into Ukraine, hauling 92 pieces of body armor to outfit volunteers who were delivering food and supplies to the front lines.

During his short time in the war zone, he got a sense of what his fellow countrymen were facing.

“It seemed like there’s no future; there’s no hope,” he said.

From the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County was the hub for prayer and fundraisers.

Initially, community support was huge, but Selepina says over time, donations have dwindled.

“It’s a people thing,” said Selepina. “It’s a human nature thing whenever something goes on for a long period of time; people just lose interest. So yes, it is hard to get support; yes, it is hard to get relief.”

Selepina says Jessamine County is hosting 1,000 refugees from the war. Next month he’s expecting to host one of those families in his basement.

Ukrainian families from across central Kentucky will head to downtown Louisville for a 5 p.m. rally for the one-year anniversary of the war.

