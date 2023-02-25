Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Spring Storms for Monday
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on our next weather maker, a strong cold front, which arrives Sunday night. Expect showers and storms with a wild wind, gusting up to 60 mph.

Here's where some of the strongest storms could happen, on Monday, as a powerful cold front...
Here's where some of the strongest storms could happen, on Monday, as a powerful cold front pushes across Kentucky.(WKYT)

Highs cool from the 70s to the 50s, behind the front, on Tuesday.

We’ll enjoy some sunshine before our next system arrives, late on Wednesday. Expect multiple rounds of rain, late week into the weekend. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Here's how much rain the GFS is forecasting over the next 7 days.
Here's how much rain the GFS is forecasting over the next 7 days.(WKYT)

