Matchups drawn for Girls’ and Boys’ 11th Region Tournaments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The drawing for the girls’ and boys’ 11th Region basketball tournaments was held on Saturday morning. First-round games will be held at district tournament winners’ home courts. Second-round games will be played at EKU’s McBrayer Arena.

The Girls’ 11th Region Tournament begins on Feb. 27th:

Winner of Madison Southern at Lexington Catholic plays winner of Bryan Station at Franklin Co.

Winner of Tates Creek at Madison Central plays winner of Great Crossing at Frederick Douglass.

Semifinals are set for March 1st at 6:30 and 8:30. The girls’ championship is set for March 4th at 6 p.m.

The Boys’ 11th Region Tournament begins on Feb. 28th at district champs’ home courts:

Winner of Western Hills at Madison Central plays winner of Lexington Christian at Frederick Douglass.

Winner of Scott Co. at Great Crossing plays winner of Madison Southern at Lexington Catholic.

Semifinals are set for March 4th at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The boys’ championship is set for March 6th at 7 p.m.

