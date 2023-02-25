Matchups drawn for Girls’ and Boys’ 11th Region Tournaments

First-round games to be held at district champions’ home courts
(MGN Online)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The drawing for the girls’ and boys’ 11th Region basketball tournaments was held on Saturday morning. First-round games will be held at district tournament winners’ home courts. Second-round games will be played at EKU’s McBrayer Arena.

The Girls’ 11th Region Tournament begins on Feb. 27th:

Winner of Madison Southern at Lexington Catholic plays winner of Bryan Station at Franklin Co.

Winner of Tates Creek at Madison Central plays winner of Great Crossing at Frederick Douglass.

Semifinals are set for March 1st at 6:30 and 8:30. The girls’ championship is set for March 4th at 6 p.m.

The Boys’ 11th Region Tournament begins on Feb. 28th at district champs’ home courts:

Winner of Western Hills at Madison Central plays winner of Lexington Christian at Frederick Douglass.

Winner of Scott Co. at Great Crossing plays winner of Madison Southern at Lexington Catholic.

Semifinals are set for March 4th at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The boys’ championship is set for March 6th at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Anthony Asay (left) and Dillon Stewart (right). (File image)
Two found guilty in Lexington murder case
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Hundreds of students walked out of Lafayette and Dunbar high schools to protest “anti-LGBTQ...
Ky. high school students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation

Latest News

wkyt gametime
WATCH: Week 15 high school basketball highlights
Ole Miss fires Kermit Davis
Georgetown's Chris Briggs has been named the 2023 Mid-South Conference Men's Basketball Coach...
Georgetown’s Briggs named Mid-South Coach of Year
Georgetown's Davis-Reid Alumni Gym will be a host site for the first two rounds of the NAIA...
Georgetown College to host first two rounds of NAIA MBB tournament