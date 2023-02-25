Measles case reported in Jessamine County

(FILE) Pediatricians and state health officials warn the drop in routine vaccinations is...
(FILE) Pediatricians and state health officials warn the drop in routine vaccinations is "alarming."(MGN)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE, Ky. (WKYT) -Just days after the ending of the revival at Asbury University, the state department of public health has confirmed a new case of measles that is linked to the revival.

Health officials say that the infected person attended the Asbury University revival just last Saturday. This is reported to be the 3rd case of measles in the state of Kentucky in the last month.

“Measles is a virus it is spread predominately by droplets in the air and it’s very contagious,” said Foxx.

Family practice physician Dr. Jeff Foxx says that this is the first case of measles he’s dealt with in years.

“I’ve been practicing for about 40 years and in the last 35, I don’t know if I’ve seen a case of measles. Maybe I can count them on my one hand,” said Foxx.

The concern of Foxx and the rest of Jessamine County is how fast the disease can spread and with Asbury’s revival facilitating thousands of people the event could become a super-spreader.

But Foxx says with proper vaccination measles can be avoidable.

“If you’re exposed and are vaccinated, your risk is small, again pay attention to symptoms, but you’re pretty good protected if you’re vaccinated,” said Foxx.

But for unvaccinated individuals who do contract measles, he says that it is not typically fatal.

“Typically you get over it. With the support of care, fluid, Tylenol, and time. That’s typical. You don’t want to be one of the atypical who dies from a complication,” said Foxx.

But he advises those who contract the illness to contact healthcare professionals just in case.

Any individual experiencing symptoms of measles is advised to contact their doctor and follow CDC protocol in order to stop the spread.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Anthony Asay (left) and Dillon Stewart (right). (File image)
Two found guilty in Lexington murder case
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Hundreds of students walked out of Lafayette and Dunbar high schools to protest “anti-LGBTQ...
Ky. high school students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation

Latest News

Woodford County offers free CPR training
Woodford County offers free CPR training
One juvenile hurt in Lexington shooting
One juvenile injured in Friday shooting
According to the Georgetown Police Department, 22-year-old Andrew Wilson walked away from his...
Golden Alert canceled, man found safe
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Week 15 high school basketball highlights