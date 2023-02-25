Morehead State University announces freeze on student housing rates

College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are...
College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are continuing to rebuild.(WKYT)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Morehead State University announced they are freezing on-campus housing rates for students for the upcoming academic year.

The university has frozen rates in the past and said the decision is part of their commitment to make education more accessible and affordable.

“We understand that the cost of tuition and housing can be a significant burden for many students and their families,” said MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan. “By freezing housing rates again, we hope to create an environment of affordability coupled with a quality education.”

The price freeze will apply to all students who live on campus, regardless of year or housing assignment.

For more information about housing at MSU, you can contact the Office of Student Housing at housing@moreheadstate.edu, 606-783-2060 or by visiting moreheadstate.edu/housing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Anthony Asay (left) and Dillon Stewart (right). (File image)
Two found guilty in Lexington murder case
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Hundreds of students walked out of Lafayette and Dunbar high schools to protest “anti-LGBTQ...
Ky. high school students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation

Latest News

Debris from severe flooding in July 2022 is still seen littering Elkins' property.
‘The creek swallowed everything’: Pike County animal rescue owner yet to return home following July floods
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan...
UK rips Auburn, 86-54
DOCTOR ENCOURAGES CAUTION AFTER MEASLES CASE
WATCH | DOCTOR ENCOURAGES CAUTION AFTER MEASLES CASE
CPR TRAINING EVENT HELD AT BLUEGRASS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
WATCH | CPR TRAINING EVENT HELD AT BLUEGRASS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL