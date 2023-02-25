UK rips Auburn, 86-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky won its fourth-straight SEC game with the win over Auburn on Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-9, 11-5) were led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who recorded his 16th double-double of the season. Tshiebwe finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Jacob Toppin had is own double-double, with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Cason Wallace chipped in 19 points, hitting 6-of-12 from three-point range.

Kentucky led at the half, 40-29.

The Wildcats host Vandy on Senior Day. The game is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

