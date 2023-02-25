UK rips Auburn, 86-54

Tshiebwe, Toppin record double-doubles
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky won its fourth-straight SEC game with the win over Auburn on Saturday.

The Wildcats (20-9, 11-5) were led by Oscar Tshiebwe, who recorded his 16th double-double of the season. Tshiebwe finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Jacob Toppin had is own double-double, with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Cason Wallace chipped in 19 points, hitting 6-of-12 from three-point range.

Kentucky led at the half, 40-29.

The Wildcats host Vandy on Senior Day. The game is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Anthony Asay (left) and Dillon Stewart (right). (File image)
Two found guilty in Lexington murder case
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Hundreds of students walked out of Lafayette and Dunbar high schools to protest “anti-LGBTQ...
Ky. high school students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation

Latest News

Matchups drawn for Girls’ and Boys’ 11th Region Tournaments
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Week 15 high school basketball highlights
Ole Miss fires Kermit Davis
Georgetown's Chris Briggs has been named the 2023 Mid-South Conference Men's Basketball Coach...
Georgetown’s Briggs named Mid-South Coach of Year