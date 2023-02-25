WATCH: Week 15 high school basketball highlights
District Championships for the boys and girls in Central Kentucky
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from District Championships for boys’ and girls’ teams around the viewing area:
LCA vs. Lexington Catholic; Scott County vs. Douglass; Madison Southern vs. Madison Central; Great Crossing vs. Western Hills
North Laurel vs. Clay County; South Laurel vs. Corbin; Franklin County vs. Great Crossing girls
Tates Creek vs. Lexington Catholic girls; Bryan Station vs. Douglass girls; Madison Southern vs. Madison Central girls
