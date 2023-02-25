Woodford County offers free CPR training

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - February is American Heart Month, and Saturday more than 100 people in Woodford County received free CPR training.

The event was a collaboration between Woodford County EMS, police, Bluegrass Community Hospital and others.

This year more than 400,000 Americans will die of cardiac arrest, according to the CDC. Experts say you can help lower that number by learning CPR.

“The quicker this is initiated, the better chance the person has. For every minute that the person is down without CPR being performed, it’s a 10% chance you’re not going to get them back,” said Director of Woodford County EMS, Freeman Bailey.

The American Heart Association says if you suffer from cardiac arrest, receiving CPR can triple your chances of survival.

“We’re actually super overwhelmed by the response we’ve gotten here today. We had nearly 100 people RSVP and we’re also advertising for walk-ins, so we’re getting a good turnout,” said Marketing Manager for Bluegrass Community Hospital, Cameron Faudere.

With that demand for training, came people of all ages to learn about saving lives.

“It’s weird, I’ve never had a friend or anyone that I know that’s a young kid like me ever do CPR,” said 9-year-old Wyatt.

A cardiac episode can happen to anyone, anywhere.

“I had a family member save someone’s life in a funeral home the other day using CPR,” said Faudere.

The CDC says nine out of ten cardiac arrest cases occur outside of a hospital, so being CPR-certified helps keep people alive until medical professionals arrive.

“You can just keep compressing until help comes and they’ll start with compressions,” said Bailey.

