Allergy season to hit Kentucky early

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Allergy season is underway across the state of Kentucky, due to warmer temperatures scattered throughout the past month.

The so-called “season” doesn’t follow a specific date each year, but officials say that since Kentucky has had a warm February, blooms are popping up.

“We’ve already had warm weather and hopefully we continue to have warm weather, but in Kentucky, that means that things are going to start to bloom,” said Foxx.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says that most of the pollen that causes symptoms fall from trees, grasses, and weeds. These grains travel by wind and can find their eay into your eyes, nose, and mouth and cause symptoms for over 50 million people in the U.S. with pollen allergies.

Surrounding pharmacies confirm they’re stocking up on over the counter allergy medication to prep for the season.

“There’s a lot of treatment for allergies and most of them you can get over the counter, you don’t even need to see your doctor,” says Foxx.

Family practice physician Dr. Jeff Foxx says that while allergies can’t be prevented, they can be managed by medication. He advises those who do take allergy medication to be mindful of what they’re using.

“There are some nasal sprays from over the counter that can shrink your nose down, things like Afrin. Those are okay short-term for 24-48 hours to give you some quick relief. But if you use them all the time you’re going to end up making your symptoms worse.”

Most allergy symptoms resemble symptoms of COVID-19, so during the season Foxx suggests that people be extra cautious to prevent the spread.

“If you’ve got other symptoms and you’re not sure if you’ve got a headache or especially if you’ve got a fever, that may be more than allergies so you want to make sure you’re not treating covid as an allergy,” said Foxx.

Allergy sufferers should contact their health officials with concerns if they come up to properly manage symptoms.

