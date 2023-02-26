Harrison Co. child hospitalized after water rescue

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A child was transported to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson Dam, according to Harrison County Sheriff Shain Stephens.

Sheriff Stephens says his office got the call just before 5 p.m. Sunday. They responded along with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Harrison County Fire and the county’s search and rescue team.

He says the 10-year-old girl was rescued about a mile downstream and taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the girl’s condition was not yet known.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

