Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a powerful cold front, which will create an unsettled start to the week. Expect showers and storms, with a wild wind, gusting up to 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is active.

Here's how wild the wind could be on Monday. (WKYT)

Highs cool from the 70s to the 50s, behind the front, on Tuesday.

We’ll enjoy some sunshine before our next system arrives on Wednesday.

Expect multiple rounds of rain, late week. Before it’s said and done, some could get 2-4 inches, of rain, by Friday.

Here are expected rainfall totals over the next 7 days. (WKYT)

Some good news, next weekend, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.