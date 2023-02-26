Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Wild Wind, Warm Temperatures, and Strong Storms for Monday
Tracking a powerful cold front, which will create an unsettled start to the week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a powerful cold front, which will create an unsettled start to the week. Expect showers and storms, with a wild wind, gusting up to 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is active.

Here's how wild the wind could be on Monday.
Here's how wild the wind could be on Monday.(WKYT)

Highs cool from the 70s to the 50s, behind the front, on Tuesday.

We’ll enjoy some sunshine before our next system arrives on Wednesday.

Expect multiple rounds of rain, late week. Before it’s said and done, some could get 2-4 inches, of rain, by Friday.

Here are expected rainfall totals over the next 7 days.
Here are expected rainfall totals over the next 7 days.(WKYT)

Some good news, next weekend, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Hundreds of students walked out of Lafayette and Dunbar high schools to protest “anti-LGBTQ...
Ky. high school students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation
One juvenile hurt in Lexington shooting
One juvenile injured in Friday shooting
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff says

Latest News

Tracking a powerful cold front, which will create an unsettled start to the week.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast | Tracking Wild Wind, Warm Temperatures, and Strong Storms for Monday
Here's where some of the strongest storms could happen, on Monday, as a powerful cold front...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend
Our next weather maker arrives on Saturday, expect the best chance of rain closer to the...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast