Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Wild Wind, Warm Temperatures, and Strong Storms for Monday
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a powerful cold front, which will create an unsettled start to the week. Expect showers and storms, with a wild wind, gusting up to 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY is active.
Highs cool from the 70s to the 50s, behind the front, on Tuesday.
We’ll enjoy some sunshine before our next system arrives on Wednesday.
Expect multiple rounds of rain, late week. Before it’s said and done, some could get 2-4 inches, of rain, by Friday.
Some good news, next weekend, we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds.
