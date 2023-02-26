Many UK basketball fans plan on traveling to NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the win against Auburn on Saturday, the cats are looking ready for tournament action. However, the wildcats have had a more fluctuate season this year than cats fans are used to. Despite this, UK fans continue to prove that they have one of the best fan bases in the country.

“We’re not fair weather fans,” says UK fan Monteia Mundy. “Sometimes we do have a rough start, but you can’t count Cal out, and we have such faith in this team.”

Despite some fan frustrations concerning the slow start to the season, many UK fans still express their unwavering loyalty to the cats; saying they’ll be cheering at both the SEC and NCAA tournaments, regardless of how the cats have done during the regular season.

“75 percent of the fan base always goes; they are always behind them,” says UK fan Hazen Christensen. “25 percent fluctuate. They were a few games ago wanting coach Cal out, and now he’s winning, and they’re all about him again.”

Now that the NCAA tournament is in the future, fans say they are eager to support the cats in the big dance.

“We just want to watch them play,” says another UK fan Connor Evanoff. “Everybody is dying to watch us win a tournament game after the last few years. I think we will pull a crowd wherever we go.”

The wildcats are still looking for another national championship, but a slow start to the season, does not slow down the fans of big blue nation.

“I don’t think the fan base this year is any different from 2012 when we won the national championship,” said Mundy. “I think people are just as excited, and I don’t think less people will go this year than previous years. I think we are going no matter what. If we have the opportunity to play in the tournament, which I think we will, people will go.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.