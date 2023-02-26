Police arrest man following early morning car chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where they were led on a chase early Sunday morning.

At about 3:15 A.M., an adult male reportedly fired a gun in the area of the Speedway at 900 Winchester Road.

When police arrived to investigate, they saw the suspect--34-year-old Lamarcus Stewart--get into a vehicle and leave. Officials say that Stewart was not the driver. Police pursued the vehicle before Stewart exited the car at Old Todd’s Road, where he attempted to continue on-foot.

Stewart was arrested by Lexington Police on Old Todd’s Road, and is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. The driver has not yet been located.

No injuries have been reported from the initial gunfire.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

