Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds Through The Evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very active weather day across our part of the world as another big wind maker blows in. This system will also bring the potential for a few strong to severe storms to start the week. I’m also tracking another big storm to end the week.

Here’s a breakdown of the day:

High winds are likely. Gusts of 50mph-60mph will be possible

Those are non-thunderstorm winds and could cause damage

A line of strong to severe storms may roll from west to east across the state starting this morning in the west. That should exit the east by late afternoon.

The best threat for severe weather will be across the northern half of the state.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, but the primary player will be damaging wind.

Nice weather will move in behind this for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs by Wednesday likely reach 70 or better.

This is ahead of a potent setup for the end of the week with two systems on the way. The first is the weaker of the two and brings showers and some storms in here for Thursday. The second system is a much bigger and stronger system as it moves in for Friday.

The track of this low will be critical in determining which kind of wild weather hits where you live. Flooding rain, strong storms, and high winds will all be possible.

