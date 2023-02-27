‘Cocaine Bear’ tears up box office on opening weekend

A photo illustration showing the "Cocaine Bear" titles on the silver screen inside the Kentucky...
A photo illustration showing the "Cocaine Bear" titles on the silver screen inside the Kentucky Theatre in downtown Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Cocaine Bear” scored $23.1 million in its opening weekend.

The R-rated horror comedy was inspired by real events involving a former Lexington narcotics officer turned drug smuggler.

While on a smuggling run, Andrew Thornton and his partner dumped packages of cocaine from their plane before jumping.

Thornton died when his parachute didn’t open.

A black bear found some of the cocaine.

The bear’s bender is what inspired the movie.

