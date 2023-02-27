EKY non-profit hosts flood relief concert

McLain Family Band
McLain Family Band(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians got to hear a band with Appalachian roots at the Hindman Settlement School, on Sunday.

The McLain Family Band returned to where it all started.

“Raymond McLain Sr. traveled around Knott County for many years, bringing music to the one-room schoolhouses in the county. Way before the schools were consolidated into bigger groups,” Hindman Settlement School Art and Music Education Director Sarah Kate Morgan said.

They brought a bluegrass tune that kept heads bopping and feet tapping.

“This music resonates in this culture with a lot of people. I wouldn’t say all the people, or even most, but many people really like Bluegrass music and relate to these kinds of traditional music here in Eastern Kentucky and Central Kentucky,” McLain Family Band musician Al White said.

Relating to Appalachian culture is a big reason the Hindman Settlement School set up the concert.

It was an event dedicated to recovering from the July flood.

“Those physical scars are gonna be here for a long time, and also, people were affected emotionally,” Sarah Kate Morgan said.

They believe gathering is one of the best ways to grow through trauma.

“It can be hard to feel safe right where you live, and part of our reasonings for having these monthly gatherings is giving a place people can get together, and just build community and enjoy each other’s company,” Sarah Kate Morgan said.

All of the donations from the concert go to the Knott County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people from across the world gathered in Wilmore to be a part of the movement.
Asbury University revival comes to an end
The State Department of Public Health has confirmed a new case of measles in Kentucky, and...
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Hundreds of students walked out of Lafayette and Dunbar high schools to protest “anti-LGBTQ...
Ky. high school students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation
One juvenile hurt in Lexington shooting
One juvenile injured in Friday shooting
(FILE) Pediatricians and state health officials warn the drop in routine vaccinations is...
Measles case reported in Jessamine County

Latest News

Cadet Class 103 consists of 94 men and women who are beginning their law enforcement careers,...
KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 2/26: Congressman Andy Barr; Madison Co. Judge Executive Reagan Taylor
water rescue generic
Harrison Co. child hospitalized after water rescue
BREAKING NEWS: 10 YEAR OLD RESCUED FROM ROBINSON DAM
BREAKING NEWS: 10 YEAR OLD RESCUED FROM ROBINSON DAM