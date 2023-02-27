Group working to remove slavery language from Ky. constitution

By Samantha Valentino
Feb. 27, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Slavery was abolished in 1865, but it remains on the books in more than a dozen states, including Kentucky.

Voters in four states approved changes to their constitutions last year. Now, some Kentuckians are calling on lawmakers to start the process of making a similar change.

It would take a constitutional amendment. It would first have to be passed by the Legislature before voters could see that amendment on the ballot.

Section 25 of Kentucky’s Constitution reads:

Slavery and involuntary servitude in this state are forbidden, except as a punishment for crime, whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.

Last year, voters in Tennessee approved a change to their state constitution to remove slavery language. If Kentucky were to mirror the amendment passed in Tennessee, for example, “slavery and involuntary servitude” would be “forever prohibited.” but inmates could still be put to work.

Senator Gerald Neal says he would be in favor of changing Kentucky’s constitution.

“I think we need to let the people speak on this issue that is clearly wrong and out of our past, and unacceptable aspect of our past and it’s manifested itself at least in part in our present, so I think it does make a point, but I think the legislature should put that up and have this debate,” said Sen. Neal.

The deadline to file bills in the 2023 legislative session in Kentucky has passed. The earliest a similar amendment could appear on the ballot is in 2024.

