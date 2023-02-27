Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds with strong storms

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong non-thunderstorm winds will once again blow through the region.

This will likely be another windy day. Winds will blow into Kentucky around 20-30 MPH with gusts that reach 45-55 MPH. This is yet another big non-thunderstorm wind event for our region. The fact that we see gusts reach that level says a whole lot about some of the thunderstorms. It makes it easier to tap into that kind of wind and spread it out on the ground. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a 60 MPH wind gust without any rain around.

The wetter weather will hang around from Wednesday through Friday. Some showers will be possible on Wednesday & Thursday but the real soaker isn’t until Friday. We could pick up a few inches of total rainfall on Friday alone. That’s our next troublemaker after this round wraps up.

Take care of each other!

