KSP welcomes largest cadet class since 2014

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has welcomed its largest cadet class since 2014 to their academy in Frankfort this weekend.

The recruits include 103 cadets. Ninety-four men and women are beginning a law enforcement career, and nine officers from other agencies are participating in the accelerated program.

It’s been a difficult few years for hiring peacekeepers nationwide. They have battled campaigns of distrust and threats of slashing budgets.

In April, the Kentucky Legislature passed measures to make investments in law enforcement. KSP says the 15 thousand dollars raised certainly helped their recruitment efforts with a near-record class.

Up next for the boots, 24 weeks of basic training with more than one thousand hours of classroom and field study.

This is the first cadet class who will be trained on the new body-worn cameras and dash cams announced last month.

This group is comprised of 98 males and five females, ranging in age from 20 to 48. Three recruits are African American, one Asian, one American Indian or Alaskan Native, one Hispanic or Latino, five have at least two or more races and 96 are caucasian.

Fifty-three counties are included in this group. Other states are represented in this recruiting class; cadets also represent Arizona, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

KSP calls this cadet class size “above average” and says they are already taking applications for the next group.

