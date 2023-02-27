Police: Arrest made in 2022 Lexington murder

Lexington police have arrested a woman in connection to a 2020 homicide.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested a woman in connection to a 2022 homicide.

In February of last year, police found human remains near a dumpster at the stone bridge apartments off Cambridge Drive.

Police arrested and charged 35-year-old, Jennifer kashuba.

Kashuba is facing murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence charges.

The coroner says the victim is a young male.

His name has not yet been released.

