Whitley County parents arrested following overdose

Whitley Co. Arrest
Whitley Co. Arrest(Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Whitley County following an overdose.

Deputies said they responded to a home in Corbin and found three children, alleged fentanyl, a registered sex offender and the children’s parents.

The overdose victim was taken to Baptist Health. Their condition is unknown.

Matthew Dean, 24, and Shandra Dean, 23, were arrested and charged with criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor.

