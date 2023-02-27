Whitley County parents arrested following overdose

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Whitley County following an overdose.

Deputies said they responded to a home in Corbin and found three children, alleged fentanyl, a registered sex offender and the children’s parents.

The overdose victim was taken to Baptist Health. Their condition is unknown.

Matthew Dean, 24, and Shandra Dean, 23, were arrested and charged with criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.