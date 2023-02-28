6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Somerset.

According to the dealership’s manager, the thieves broke into the showroom and stole four of the vehicles from there. The keys were inside those vehicles.

The other two vehicles were stolen outside on the lot. The manager says the thieves found the keys to those two vehicles inside the dealership building.

He says it looks like at least seven people were involved, with one person dropping the other six off who each stole a car.

We’re told five of the vehicles were later recovered.

One was found in Pulaski County on the side of the Cumberland Parkway and appeared to have run out of gas. Another was found in Adair County, one was found just south of Bowling Green, one in Tennessee and one was found in Alabama.

The sixth vehicle hasn’t been found yet.

We’re told each of the vehicles is worth around $95,000.

This is a developing story.

