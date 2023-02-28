Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm Before Another Big Storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much better day taking shape across the region, but we are focusing on another massive storm due in town later this week. That system is likely to bring more nasty weather to our part of the world.

Temps out there today range from the middle 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds increase on a windy and warm Wednesday as temps spike deep into the 70s. This may put us close to record highs yet again.

Let’s focus on our late week setup. Here’s a breakdown:

The first round of showers and storms arrives from the southwest Wednesday evening and goes through Thursday morning.

A few of those storms could be strong and put down enough rain to cause local high water issues.

We catch a bit of a break during the day Thursday before more rain and storms arrive during the evening.

That’s ahead of a STRONG low pressure lifting into the Ohio Valley on Friday. This low may set some records for lowest barometric pressure.

This strong low will bring high winds of 50mph-60mph

Rounds of storms work through, some of which may be severe on Friday.

Heavy rainfall is likely during this time and we may have, at least, local high water issues.

Seasonable temps and dry weather returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.