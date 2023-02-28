Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Calm Before Another Big Storm

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much better day taking shape across the region, but we are focusing on another massive storm due in town later this week. That system is likely to bring more nasty weather to our part of the world.

Temps out there today range from the middle 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds increase on a windy and warm Wednesday as temps spike deep into the 70s. This may put us close to record highs yet again.

Let’s focus on our late week setup. Here’s a breakdown:

  • The first round of showers and storms arrives from the southwest Wednesday evening and goes through Thursday morning.
  • A few of those storms could be strong and put down enough rain to cause local high water issues.
  • We catch a bit of a break during the day Thursday before more rain and storms arrive during the evening.
  • That’s ahead of a STRONG low pressure lifting into the Ohio Valley on Friday. This low may set some records for lowest barometric pressure.
  • This strong low will bring high winds of 50mph-60mph
  • Rounds of storms work through, some of which may be severe on Friday.
  • Heavy rainfall is likely during this time and we may have, at least, local high water issues.

Seasonable temps and dry weather returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Jennifer Kashuba
Police: Arrest made in 2022 Lexington murder
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson...
Kentucky teen hospitalized after water rescue dies
Whitley Co. Arrest
Whitley County parents arrested following overdose

Latest News

Another potent system
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing another wind and rainmaker
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds Through The Evening
Showers & storms will roll through again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast