Church catches fire after car hits gas meter, crashes into building
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is hurt after a car crashed into a church in Frankfort.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Georgetown Road at Seminole.

Officials say a car went off the road, hit a gas meter, then slammed into the Church of the Pentecost.

The church then caught fire.

Emergency management says one person was hurt. Their condition is not known.

The road was closed for about an hour.

