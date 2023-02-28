Good Question: When will the Fayette Co. Detention Center allow in-person visits again?

According to the city's website, in August 2021, all in-person inmate visitation at the Fayette County Detention Center was canceled due to COVID-19. But, it appears staffing is now the main setback when it comes to in-person visitations.
By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic led to a lot of changes in government buildings, that includes jails across the state. One of those moves is the subject of today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Lisa asks, When will the Fayette County Detention Center reopen to the public?

According to the city’s website, in August 2021, all in-person inmate visitation at the Fayette County Detention Center was canceled due to COVID-19. But, it appears staffing is now the main setback when it comes to in-person visitations.

Susan Straub with the mayor’s office told us until staffing improves, they will not be allowing in-person visitation.

“As you know, we have been working to improve our staffing numbers, and have made some progress, but have a way to go. In extreme cases, the director can accommodate on a small scale with special circumstances,” Straub said.

So, until they get staffing to a level they feel is acceptable, those visitations will continue to be by video, even if COVID-19 levels continue to drop.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

