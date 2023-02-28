Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing another wind and rainmaker

Strong to severe storms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Friday system is still a few days away but it is the main action of the week.

The lead-up to this next event will bring some pretty solid temperatures with it. You will see highs reach the 60s and even a good run in the 70s on Wednesday. These numbers put us roughly 20 degrees above normal. That means you should be experiencing highs in the low-50s for this part of February and early March.

Another potent system will get wound up and spread across Kentucky Thursday night and Friday. The main time for it will be on Friday. Winds will begin gusting out of the southwest on Thursday but they’ll be howling on Friday. It’s another case of winds reaching 50 MPH or higher. Factor in some strong storms and we have ourselves a big Spring-like storm system.

The highlights from this system.

  • Winds become gusty, again, with some speeds 50 MPH or higher
  • Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible
  • Locally heavy rain could lead to high water issues

This is another messy system for folks across Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

