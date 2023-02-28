Lexington High School holds panel with former students on desegregation

(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Feb. 28, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the final day of Black History Month, Frederick Douglas High School’s Black Student Union hosted a panel with a group of former students who had attended the historic school.

The integration of Dunbar and Douglass schools made history in Kentucky in the 1960s. Members of the panel were students during the integration.

”They were people who had gone to the original Douglass High School, and for the most part, they had graduated from it,” said Virgil Covington Jr. of the Douglass Historic Alumni Association.

The group shared experiences with the student body and inspired students with stories of their own perseverance.

”For us to actually physically have them come to our school is actually so important to us because we may not get this opportunity again in the future,” Douglass senior Laila Reynolds-Porter said.

Covington was in middle school during this change and was even taught by Mrs. Sara Newby, one of the panelists. He now works with the Douglass Historic Alumni Association in hopes that current Frederick Douglass students will be encouraged to connect with them in the future in hopes to inspire them to stand up for what they believe in and continue sharing their stories with generations to come.

